Albert Okwuegbunam News: Joins Colts' practice squad
Indianapolis signed Okwuegbunam to its practice squad Tuesday.
Okwuegbunam worked out with the Colts shortly after being cut by Philadelphia back in November, and now he's officially working with a new organization. Indianapolis already has four healthy tight ends on its 53-man roster though, so it will probably take at least one injury for him to get any action with the main unit.
Albert Okwuegbunam
Free Agent
