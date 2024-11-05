Albert Okwuegbunam News: Let go by Philadelphia
The Eagles released Okwuegbunam (abdomen) on Tuesday.
Okwuegbunam began the regular season on injured reserve after undergoing a core muscle repair procedure at the conclusion of training camp. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 16, and he was close to being activated off IR as he was able to log full practices leading up to Week 9 against the Jaguars. The 2020 fourth-round pick could stick around in Philadelphia on the practice squad or look to catch on with another team in need of depth at tight end.
Albert Okwuegbunam
Free Agent
