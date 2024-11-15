Albert Okwuegbunam News: Works out with Colts
Okwuegbunam had a tryout with the Colts on Tuesday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.
Okwuegbunam spent most of the season on the Eagles' injured reserve list after having a core muscle procedure in late August. After his 21-day window was opened Oct. 16, the team took a decision on bringing him back to the active roster down to the wire before cutting him loose Nov. 5. With a tryout under his belt with another organization, though, he's presumably back to full health.
Albert Okwuegbunam
Free Agent
