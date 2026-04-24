Albert Regis News: Drafted by Jaguars
The Jaguars selected Regis in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 81st overall.
Regis seemed to lose some weight for the combine, where he checked in at 6-foot-1, 295 pounds after playing more in the 320-pound range at Texas A&M. He was a nose tackle for the Aggies, but his athletic testing was excellent at the lower weight, logging a 4.88-second 40 and 34-inch vertical jump. Regis showed at 295 that he has the athleticism to play as a one-gap tackle in the NFL, but he could also put the weight back on and play more like a two-gap tackle for the Jaguars.
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