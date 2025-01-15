Fantasy Football
Alec Anderson

Alec Anderson Injury: Starts week limited

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Anderson (calf) will be a limited participant during practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Anderson suffered the injury during the Bills' wild-card win over the Broncos, but he was able to return to the game. His limited status to start the week may be more precautionary than anything, but his participation level over the next two days may be worth monitoring.

Alec Anderson
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
