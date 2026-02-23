Alec Anderson News: Back with Buffalo
The Bills re-signed Anderson to a one-year contract Monday.
Anderson was scheduled to become a restricted free agent next month but instead gets his deal done early with the Bills after appearing in all 17 regular-season games for the second straight year this past season. Anderson has started just six of his 34 career regular-season appearances and figures to again serve as a key reserve on Buffalo's offensive line.
