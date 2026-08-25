Alec Anderson News: Named starting left guard
The Bills have named Anderson as their starting left guard, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports.
Anderson beat out Austin Corbett for the starting role after having been more impressive throughout training camp. Anderson has appeared in 34 games and made six starts across the last two seasons with Buffalo.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Anderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Anderson See More