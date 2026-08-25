Alec Anderson headshot

Alec Anderson News: Named starting left guard

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Bills have named Anderson as their starting left guard, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports.

Anderson beat out Austin Corbett for the starting role after having been more impressive throughout training camp. Anderson has appeared in 34 games and made six starts across the last two seasons with Buffalo.

Alec Anderson
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Anderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Anderson See More
2026 Offensive Line Rankings: Season Outlooks, Analysis & More
NFL
2026 Offensive Line Rankings: Season Outlooks, Analysis & More
Author Image
Dan Fornek
14 days ago
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
NFL
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
148 days ago