Alec Anderson News: Ready to face Baltimore
Anderson (calf) practiced in full Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Ravens.
Anderson began the week as a limited participant at practice, but he's now upgraded to full activity and appears unbothered by the calf issue he picked up during Buffalo's wild-card round win over the Broncos. He'll be available to provide key depth for the Bills' offensive line versus Baltimore.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now