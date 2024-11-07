Alec Ingold Injury: Limited in Thursday's practice

Ingold (calf) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's practice report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ingold aggravated a calf injury during the Dolphins' Week 9 overtime loss to the Bills. His ability to practice Thursday is a good sign that he's progressing through the issue, and he'll have two more chances this week to increase his practice participation ahead of Monday's game against the Rams. Ingold has primarily served as a blocker out of the Dolphins' backfield, though he has managed to accrue 13 yards and a touchdown on nine carries while adding seven catches (on eight targets) for 60 yards.