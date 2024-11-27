Alec Ingold Injury: Listed as limited Tuesday
Ingold (calf) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report.
Ingold missed two straight games with the calf injury but was cleared to return to action for this past Sunday's win over the Patriots, when he logged nine snaps on offense and three on special teams. Though he's operating with limitations to begin Week 13 prep, Ingold still looks on track to be available for Thursday's game against the Packers.
