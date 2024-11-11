Alec Ingold Injury: Not playing Monday

Ingold (calf) is inactive for Monday's game against the Rams.

Ingold will be held out of Monday's game after being limited in practice all week due to a calf injury. It'll be the first game he's missed in the regular season, and his next chance at suiting up will be Week 11 against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 17. Without their starting fullback, the Dolphins could utilize tight ends Julian Hill and Durham Smythe more on running plays.