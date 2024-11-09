Fantasy Football
Alec Ingold headshot

Alec Ingold Injury: Questionable for Monday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Ingold (calf) was limited in Saturday's practice and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rams, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ingold has been limited in practice all week due to a calf injury he aggravated in Week 9 against Buffalo. Ingold could be a true game-time decision, meaning his status for Monday's game won't be known until the Dolphins' inactive list is announced approximately 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

Alec Ingold
Miami Dolphins
