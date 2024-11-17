Alec Ingold Injury: Sidelined for Week 11
Ingold (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Even though Ingold was able to practice in a limited capacity all week, his calf injury is severe enough that he will miss a second straight game. The Dolphins don't have any other fullback on the active roster, so tight ends Julian Hill, Durham Smythe and Jack Stoll may see an uptick in offensive snaps on run plays.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now