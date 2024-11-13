Alec Ingold Injury: Still limited by injury
Ingold (calf) was a limited participant during practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Ingold missed Monday's win over the Rams after being limited in practice throughout the week, and as Week 11 prep begins, the Wisconsin product has picked up where he left off. He'll work to ramp up his activity level Thursday and Friday before Sunday's game against his former team, the Raiders.
