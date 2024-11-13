Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alec Ingold headshot

Alec Ingold Injury: Still limited by injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Ingold (calf) was a limited participant during practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ingold missed Monday's win over the Rams after being limited in practice throughout the week, and as Week 11 prep begins, the Wisconsin product has picked up where he left off. He'll work to ramp up his activity level Thursday and Friday before Sunday's game against his former team, the Raiders.

Alec Ingold
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now