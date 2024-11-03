Alec Ingold News: Active Sunday
Ingold (calf) is good to go for Sunday's game in Buffalo.
After producing 19 yards on three receptions in last week's 28-27 loss to the Cardinals, Ingold left the game with a bum ankle. However, he was able to recover enough throughout the week to give it a go versus Buffalo. The veteran fullback has quietly had his most productive season statistically, seeing targets in four games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now