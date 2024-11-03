Fantasy Football
Alec Ingold News: Active Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 9:15am

Ingold (calf) is good to go for Sunday's game in Buffalo.

After producing 19 yards on three receptions in last week's 28-27 loss to the Cardinals, Ingold left the game with a bum ankle. However, he was able to recover enough throughout the week to give it a go versus Buffalo. The veteran fullback has quietly had his most productive season statistically, seeing targets in four games.

Alec Ingold
Miami Dolphins
