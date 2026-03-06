Alec Ingold News: Likely departing Miami
Ingold is expected to be released by the Dolphins on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The Wisconsin product was set to enter the final season of a three-year, $12.2 million deal signed with the Dolphins in 2023, but he's since been let go. Ingold has spent time with the Raiders and Dolphins throughout his seven-year NFL career and earned a Pro Bowl selection following his 2023 season in Miami. Once the 29-year-old's release becomes official, he's expected to draw interest from teams in need of blocking and special-teams help ahead of next season.
