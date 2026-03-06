Alec Ingold News: Officially let go by Miami
The Dolphins released Ingold on Friday.
Ingold was slated to enter the final year of his three-year contract that he signed with the Dolphins in October of 2023, but the Wisconsin product will now enter free agency. He should garner interest from teams looking for a veteran blocker out of the backfield who can also contribute to the passing game from time to time.
Alec Ingold
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Ingold See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Ingold See More