Alec Ingold headshot

Alec Ingold News: Plays 15 games in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Ingold rushed 10 times for 17 yards and one touchdown across 15 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2024. He also secured 11 of 12 targets for 96 receiving yards and fumbled twice, losing one.

Ingold handled his usual role as Miami's starting fullback, mostly contributing as a blocker but remaining capable when called upon as a runner, or in the receiving game. He has two years remaining on his contract with the Dolphins.

Alec Ingold
Miami Dolphins
