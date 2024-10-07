Alec Ingold News: Scores in ugly in over New England

Ingold rushed once for a three-yard touchdown during Miami's 15-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Ingold scored from three yards out on a fullback drive on his only carry Week 5, only the third touchdown he's scored in his three-year Dolphins career. The fullback also made a key recovery of a botched snap early in Sunday's divisional contest. After Ingold and the Dolphins return from a Week 6 bye, he'll continue handling a key role as a blocker on the road against Indianapolis.