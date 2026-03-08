Alec Ingold News: Signs with Bolts

The Chargers signed Ingold to a two-year, $7.5 million contract Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The deal makes Ingold the NFL's highest-paid fullback and reunites him with OC Mike McDaniel, who was Ingold's head coach in Miami the previous four seasons. Ingold logged 37 percent of the offensive snaps across 17 regular-season games with the Dolphins during the 2025 campaign.