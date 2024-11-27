Alec Pierce Injury: Estimated as DNP on Wednesday
Pierce (foot) was listed as DNP on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
The foot issue is new for Pierce, and it's especially notable with Josh Downs (shoulder) and Ashton Dulin (ankle) also listed as DNP on Wednesday's estimation. If none of the three get cleared to play Sunday against New England, Michael Pittman and Adonai Mitchell would be in line for heavy wide receiver usage.
