Alec Pierce Injury: Estimated as DNP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 1:43pm

Pierce (foot) was listed as DNP on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

The foot issue is new for Pierce, and it's especially notable with Josh Downs (shoulder) and Ashton Dulin (ankle) also listed as DNP on Wednesday's estimation. If none of the three get cleared to play Sunday against New England, Michael Pittman and Adonai Mitchell would be in line for heavy wide receiver usage.

Alec Pierce
Indianapolis Colts
