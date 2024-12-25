Alec Pierce Injury: Estimated as full practice participant
Pierce (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.
Pierce was inactive this past Sunday against the Titans, but his full listing on Wednesday's practice estimate is a sign that he's progressing toward a possible return to action this weekend against the Giants. The wideout will now have two more days to maintain that level of activity, as well as gain clearance to suit up versus New York.
