Alec Pierce headshot

Alec Pierce Injury: Estimated as full practice participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 12:47pm

Pierce (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Pierce was inactive this past Sunday against the Titans, but his full listing on Wednesday's practice estimate is a sign that he's progressing toward a possible return to action this weekend against the Giants. The wideout will now have two more days to maintain that level of activity, as well as gain clearance to suit up versus New York.

Alec Pierce
Indianapolis Colts
