Alec Pierce Injury: Expected to suit up Sunday

Pierce (foot), who is questionable for Sunday's Week 13 battle against New England, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pierce didn't practice at all Wednesday or Thursday but was able to log a full session Friday. That was a good omen heading into the weekend, and it appears the third-year wideout will be able to play Sunday. Though Pierce has a modest eight catches over his past three games, half of those have gone for at least 20 yards, emphasizing the deep-ball threat he poses for opposing defenses.