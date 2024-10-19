Alec Pierce Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Pierce (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pierce got in a full practice Friday but was still listed as questionable to face Miami. On top of Pierce, both Michael Pittman (back) and Josh Downs (toe) are expected to play against the Dolphins. Pierce has been a big-play machine through six weeks, producing a massive 13-368-3 receiving line, but he's done it on relatively low volume, seeing a total of 21 targets. Pierce is a low-floor, high-ceiling fantasy bet.