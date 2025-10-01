Pierce didn't practice last week before being ruled out for this past Sunday's loss to the Rams, but his full participation Wednesday has him trending toward a return to action this weekend against the Raiders. With that in mind, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star noted that Pierce -- who has recorded a 9\/171\/0 receiving line on 13 targets through three games -- sported a blue jersey during Wednesday's session, a sign that the wideout is in the final step of the NFL's concussion protocol.