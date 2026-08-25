Alec Pierce Injury: May practice this week
Pierce (ankle) will not practice Tuesday, but coach Shane Steichen said he's hopeful that the wideout will practice this week, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Steichen added that there have been no conversations about keeping Pierce on the PUP list at this time. Pierce continues to work his way back from the clean-up procedure on his ankle back in April. He has been progressing, and it sounds as though a return to practice is on the horizon, potentially even this week.
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