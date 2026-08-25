Alec Pierce headshot

Alec Pierce Injury: May practice this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Pierce (ankle) will not practice Tuesday, but coach Shane Steichen said he's hopeful that the wideout will practice this week, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Steichen added that there have been no conversations about keeping Pierce on the PUP list at this time. Pierce continues to work his way back from the clean-up procedure on his ankle back in April. He has been progressing, and it sounds as though a return to practice is on the horizon, potentially even this week.

Alec Pierce
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Pierce See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Pierce See More
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis Using High Stakes ADP
NFL
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis Using High Stakes ADP
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings for PPR Leagues (Preseason Week 2 Update)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings for PPR Leagues (Preseason Week 2 Update)
Author Image
Max Staley
3 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Values (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Values (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)
Author Image
Max Staley
3 days ago
2026 Best Ball Strategy: How to Leverage Average O/U in Best Ball
NFL
2026 Best Ball Strategy: How to Leverage Average O/U in Best Ball
Author Image
John McKechnie
4 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: How to Exploit Default Rankings on ESPN
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: How to Exploit Default Rankings on ESPN
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
4 days ago