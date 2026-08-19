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Alec Pierce Injury: Moving around well, per Steichen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 3:17pm

Coach Shane Steichen told Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis on Wednesday that Pierce (ankle) is "in a great spot right now. ... Hopefully, we will have him back soon."

When Pierce initially underwent a clean-up procedure on his left ankle in April, he was facing a three-month recovery timetable. He then kicked off training camp on the active/PUP list, where he remains as of Wednesday. On Tuesday, Pierce put in some individual work on the side under the supervision of a trainer, and Steichen noted that the wide receiver was "moving around really good." Once Pierce gets healthy -- whenever that may be -- he'll be looking to justify the four-year, $114 million contract he signed with the Colts back in March.

Alec Pierce
Indianapolis Colts
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