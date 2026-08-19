Alec Pierce Injury: Moving around well, per Steichen
Coach Shane Steichen told Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis on Wednesday that Pierce (ankle) is "in a great spot right now. ... Hopefully, we will have him back soon."
When Pierce initially underwent a clean-up procedure on his left ankle in April, he was facing a three-month recovery timetable. He then kicked off training camp on the active/PUP list, where he remains as of Wednesday. On Tuesday, Pierce put in some individual work on the side under the supervision of a trainer, and Steichen noted that the wide receiver was "moving around really good." Once Pierce gets healthy -- whenever that may be -- he'll be looking to justify the four-year, $114 million contract he signed with the Colts back in March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Pierce See More
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: 2026 Preseason Rankings ChangesYesterday
-
Fantasy Football Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 5 Underrated Quarterbacks to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update2 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 12 days ago
-
General NFL Article
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)3 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Pierce See More