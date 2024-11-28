Fantasy Football
Alec Pierce headshot

Alec Pierce Injury: Not practicing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Pierce (foot) didn't participate in practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Pierce was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, so his absence from Thursday's session puts the focus on what he's able to do Friday in terms of his chances of playing Sunday against the Patriots. With Josh Downs (shoulder) also having logged consecutive 'DNPs,' Michael Pittman and Adonai Mitchell are currently the Colts' top healthy wideout options.

Alec Pierce
Indianapolis Colts
