Alec Pierce

Alec Pierce Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 9:07am

Pierce (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Pierce, who sustained a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Broncos, will have two more chances to practice this week before the Colts face off against the Titans. If Pierce is unable to play this weekend, Adonai Mitchell would be in line to see added opportunities alongside fellow wide receivers Michael Pittman and Josh Downs.

Alec Pierce
Indianapolis Colts
