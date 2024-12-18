Alec Pierce Injury: Not practicing Wednesday
Pierce (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Pierce, who sustained a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Broncos, will have two more chances to practice this week before the Colts face off against the Titans. If Pierce is unable to play this weekend, Adonai Mitchell would be in line to see added opportunities alongside fellow wide receivers Michael Pittman and Josh Downs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now