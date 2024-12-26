Alec Pierce Injury: Practices fully Thursday
Pierce (concussion) practiced fully Thursday.
Pierce, who was inactive for Week 16 action, was estimated as a full participant Wednesday, so his continued full listing a day later bodes well for his chances of returning to the lineup Sunday against the Giants. Friday's injury report will confirm whether Pierce carries a Week 17 designation or is cleared to face New York, by way of having cleared the NFL's concussion protocol.
