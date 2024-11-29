Alec Pierce Injury: Questionable after full practice

Pierce (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots despite practicing without limitations Friday.

Pierce was a full participant in his return to practice Friday after logging DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday, but he still carries an injury designation into Sunday's game against New England. His return Friday was an encouraging development, and Pierce appears more likely than not to suit up as part of a Colts passing game that will be without wide receivers Josh Downs (shoulder) and Ashton Dulin (ankle).