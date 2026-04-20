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Alec Pierce Injury: Recovering from ankle procedure

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Monday that Pierce is facing roughly a three-month recovery timeframe after undergoing a "clean-up" ankle procedure, Noah Compton of SI reports.

Ballard noted that Pierce is expected to retake the field during training camp, which kicks off late July, and that the team doesn't "expect any long-term implications" resulting from his ankle procedure. The only two regular-season games Pierce missed in 2025 were due to the NFL's concussion protocol, though he was briefly listed with an Achilles issue on the injury report mid-December. Pierce re-signed with Indianapolis on a four-year, $116 million deal this offseason and faces a clearer path to targets after the team traded fellow WR Michael Pittman to Pittsburgh, though it still remains to be seen whether QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) -- who re-signed via a two-year extension in March -- will be ready to start Week 1.

Alec Pierce
Indianapolis Colts
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