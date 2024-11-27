Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alec Pierce headshot

Alec Pierce Injury: Sits out practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 9:21am

Pierce was a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a foot injury.

The foot issue is a new one for Pierce, and it's especially notable with Josh Downs (shoulder) and Ashton Dulin (ankle) also listed as non-participants Wednesday. If none of the three get cleared to play Sunday against New England, Michael Pittman and Adonai Mitchell would be in line for heavy usage at wide receiver.

Alec Pierce
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now