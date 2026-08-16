Alec Pierce Injury: Won't return during training camp
Head coach Shane Steichen said Sunday that he doesn't expect Pierce (ankle) to return during joint practices leading up to the Colts' second preseason game against the Falcons on Saturday, so Pierce will have missed all of training camp, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
The Colts' expectation has been that Pierce will recover in time to face the Ravens in the Sept. 13 regular-season opener, but Pierce's recovery from April surgery on his left ankle has limited him to individual work up until this point, and he's still at least a week away from ramping up to full practice participation. Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are the top healthy options in the Colts' wide receiver room.
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