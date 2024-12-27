Alec Pierce News: All clear for Week 17

Pierce (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants.

After missing Week 16, Pierce logged a trio of full practices this week and is ready to return from his one-game absence. Pierce is a low-percentage shot-play specialist who leads the NFL in yards per catch (22.5) but has just 29 catches on the season, turning them into 645 yards and five touchdowns. Pierce averages just 2.1 catches per contest.