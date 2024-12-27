Fantasy Football
Alec Pierce headshot

Alec Pierce News: All clear for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Pierce (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants.

After missing Week 16, Pierce logged a trio of full practices this week and is ready to return from his one-game absence. Pierce is a low-percentage shot-play specialist who leads the NFL in yards per catch (22.5) but has just 29 catches on the season, turning them into 645 yards and five touchdowns. Pierce averages just 2.1 catches per contest.

Alec Pierce
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
