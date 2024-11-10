Alec Pierce News: Catches late TD in loss

Pierce secured four of seven targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 30-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Pierce recorded a team-high yardage total and checked in second in targets, an extension of a resurgent season for the third-year pro. Pierce also tallied his career-high fourth touchdown of the campaign on a 10-yard pass from Joe Flacco with two seconds remaining, a score that still carried plenty of meaning for fantasy managers. Pierce benefited from the absence of Michael Pittman (back) in Sunday's game, but he should continue in a solid complementary role at minimum even if Pittman returns for a Week 11 road matchup against the Jets.