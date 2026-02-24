Alec Pierce headshot

Alec Pierce News: GM hopeful of new deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Colts GM Chris Ballard said he's hopeful the team can re-sign Pierce before he becomes a free agent next month, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

"We've had great discussions about both of them," Ballard said of Pierce and fellow impending free agent Daniel Jones (Achilles). "We'll continue to work this week and see if we can get something done. It's been very positive. When both sides are driven to get it done, it usually works out in the right way." Pierce had a career year during the 2025 campaign, posting career highs in targets (84), catches (47) and receiving yards (1,003), while producing six touchdowns. He's led the entire NFL in yards per reception in back-to-back years as one of the game's top downfield weapons. Pierce is one of the top free agents set to hit the market in March if the Colts are unable to hammer out a deal.

Alec Pierce
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Pierce See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Pierce See More
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
NFL
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
5 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
8 days ago
2026 NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: George Pickens, Kyle Pitts and More
NFL
2026 NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: George Pickens, Kyle Pitts and More
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
13 days ago
NFL Best Ball: Wide Receiver Analysis + 2026 Rankings
NFL
NFL Best Ball: Wide Receiver Analysis + 2026 Rankings
Author Image
John McKechnie
14 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: The Difference Between Rankings and Projections
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: The Difference Between Rankings and Projections
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
15 days ago