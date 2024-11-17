Alec Pierce News: Long catch aids game-winning drive

Pierce caught three of four targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Jets.

The majority of Pierce's yardage came on a 39-yard catch on the last Colts possession, which set up Anthony Richardson's game-winning rushing touchdown in the final minute. Pierce's ability to make big gains down the field has been his calling card all season, as he came into Sunday's game leading all qualified receivers with 22.4 yards per catch. He needs just three receiving yards in Week 12 against the Lions to match his career high of 593 from his rookie season in 2022.