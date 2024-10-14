Alec Pierce News: No receptions in win

Pierce had four targets but did not have a reception or carry in Sunday's win at Tennessee.

Joe Flacco tried several times to connect with Pierce on a deep passes but missed. Pierce is mostly a deep threat in the offense, so he's going to be a boom-or-bust option for fantasy football purposes each week. However, he's reached 100-yard performances with both Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco at quarterback, so he should figure into the mix regardless who starts next week against Miami.