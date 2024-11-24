Fantasy Football
Alec Pierce

Alec Pierce News: Only reception goes for 39 yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 3:18pm

Pierce had one reception (four targets) for 39 yards in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Lions.

Pierce finished as the Colts' second-leading receiver in a game where quarterback Anthony Richardson completed just 11 pass attempts. The 24-year-old Pierce did set a new career high in receiving yards (629) despite his one-catch performance. Pierce has played well overall given the murky QB situation in Indianapolis, keeping him in the conversation for deeper formats against the Patriots next Sunday.

Alec Pierce
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
