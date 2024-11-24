Alec Pierce News: Only reception goes for 39 yards
Pierce had one reception (four targets) for 39 yards in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Lions.
Pierce finished as the Colts' second-leading receiver in a game where quarterback Anthony Richardson completed just 11 pass attempts. The 24-year-old Pierce did set a new career high in receiving yards (629) despite his one-catch performance. Pierce has played well overall given the murky QB situation in Indianapolis, keeping him in the conversation for deeper formats against the Patriots next Sunday.
