Alec Pierce News: Staying with Colts
Pierce is slated to re-sign with the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per Schefter, the deal to keep Pierce -- who had been viewed as one of the top pending free agent wideouts -- with Indianapolis, is a four-year, $116 million agreement. The 2022 second-rounder is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he logged 47-1,003-6 receiving line (on 84 targets) in 15 games. Pierce's field-stretching ability was clearly highly valued by the Colts, and the fact that he's already off the market no doubt affects the plans of other NFL teams in pursuit of WR upgrades. Now that Pierce is back in the fold, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network relays the Colts continue to work toward a multi-year deal with QB Daniel Jones.
