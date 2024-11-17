Fantasy Football
Alex Anzalone headshot

Alex Anzalone Injury: Hurts forearm, uncertain to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Anzalone suffered a forearm injury in Sunday's Week 11 game against Jacksonville and is questionable to return.

Anzalone was hurt while assisting on a tackle of Travis Etienne late in the second quarter. The linebacker exited to the locker room and was deemed questionable to return soon thereafter. Ben Niemann could be called upon for a significant role if Anzalone is unable to return.

Alex Anzalone
Detroit Lions
