Alex Anzalone Injury: Practices in full Thursday

Anzalone (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Anzalone was unable to suit up Week 3 against the Cardinals after sustaining a concussion in Week 2 against the Buccaneers. His full participation in Thursday's practice indicates Anzalone is trending towards returning for Monday's game against the Seahawks. Anzalone has registered 17 tackles (13 solo) through two regular-season games.