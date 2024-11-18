Alex Anzalone Injury: Shifts to IR

The Lions placed Anzalone (forearm) on injured reserve Monday.

Anzalone played 20 defensive snaps and recorded five total tackles before breaking his forearm in Sunday's blowout win over the Jaguars. This injury is expected to sideline the 30-year-old for 6-to-8 weeks, so his shift to IR comes as no surprise. Anzalone will be now be forced to miss at least the Lions' next four games, with his earliest possible return coming in the Week 16 matchup against the Bears. Expect Jack Campbell to see increased work with the Lions' first-team defense until Anzalone can return.