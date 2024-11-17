Alex Anzalone Injury: Suffers broken forearm

Anzalone broke his forearm during the Lions' 52-6 win over the Jaguars and will be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Anzalone suffered the injury while assisting on a tackle on running back Travis Etienne in the second quarter of Sunday's win. It's another blow to the Lions' defense, who lost Aidan Hutchinson for the rest of the regular season due to a broken left tibia and fibula in Week 6 against the Cowboys. Given the recovery timeline, Anzalone could return as early as Week 17 against the 49ers on Monday, Dec. 30. Ben Niemann and Trevor Nowaske are candidates to start at linebacker alongside Malcolm Rodriguez and Jack Campbell while Anzalone is sidelined.