Alex Anzalone headshot

Alex Anzalone News: Agrees to two-year deal with Bucs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 11:36am

Anzalone (concussion) agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Buccaneers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Anzalone's deal can be made official when the new league year begins Wednesday. He has recovered from a concussion that sidelined him down the stretch in 2025. The 31-year-old linebacker had 95 tackles in 16 games for the Lions prior to the injury in 2025, and he notched 490 tackles across five regular seasons in Detroit after posting only 123 tackles in his first four NFL regular seasons with the Saints.

Alex Anzalone
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
