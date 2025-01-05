Fantasy Football
Alex Anzalone headshot

Alex Anzalone News: Making return in Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Anzalone (forearm) is active for Sunday night's contest against the Vikings.

Anzalone will make his return to the field after missing six games with a broken forearm that his suffered in Week 11 against the Jaguars. The linebacker will likely be on a "pitch count" Sunday, but he stands to provide a substantial addition to Detroit's defense in the uber-significant matchup with Minnesota. On the season, Anzalone has compiled 56 total tackles (40 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed over nine games.

Alex Anzalone
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
