Alex Austin headshot

Alex Austin News: Inks deal with Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Austin and the Dolphins agreed to terms on a one-year contract Wednesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Austin mostly served on special teams for the Patriots during the 2025 regular season, finishing with 13 tackles (10 solo) and one pass defense across 12 games. He'll likely reprise that role in Miami while also providing depth in the secondary.

Alex Austin
Miami Dolphins
