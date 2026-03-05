Alex Austin News: Not tendered by New England

Austin was informed Wednesday by the Patriots that they will not tender him a contract as a restricted free agent, so he will become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 11, Mark Daniels of Masslive.com reports.

Austin appeared in 12 regular-season games for the Patriots in 2025. The 2023 seventh-round draft pick of the Bills has registered 31 tackles (25 solo) and eight passes defensed in 29 NFL appearances split between Buffalo and New England. Austin is likely to land a depth cornerback role somewhere on the open market.