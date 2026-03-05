Alex Austin headshot

Alex Austin News: Not tendered by New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Austin was informed Wednesday by the Patriots that they will not tender him a contract as a restricted free agent, so he will become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 11, Mark Daniels of Masslive.com reports.

Austin appeared in 12 regular-season games for the Patriots in 2025. The 2023 seventh-round draft pick of the Bills has registered 31 tackles (25 solo) and eight passes defensed in 29 NFL appearances split between Buffalo and New England. Austin is likely to land a depth cornerback role somewhere on the open market.

Alex Austin
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Austin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Austin See More
Texans vs. Patriots Picks and Odds for NFL Divisional Round
NFL
Texans vs. Patriots Picks and Odds for NFL Divisional Round
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
47 days ago
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Divisional Round Weekend Odds and Totals
NFL
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Divisional Round Weekend Odds and Totals
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
50 days ago
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend
NFL
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
57 days ago
Patriots vs Giants Odds and Bets for Monday Night Football
NFL
Patriots vs Giants Odds and Bets for Monday Night Football
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
94 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 6 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 6 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
146 days ago