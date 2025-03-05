Alex Austin News: Receives tender

The Patriots placed an exclusive rights tender on Austin on Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Austin missed eight games in 2024 due to an ankle injury. He returned to action Week 12, and over the final six games of the season, he accrued nine tackles (eight solo) and five pass breakups. Austin will likely sign the tender and return for the 2025 season, and he'll have a chance to vie for a starting job at cornerback opposite Christian Gonzalez (concussion).